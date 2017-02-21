DGAP-DD: transtec AG (english)
9:28a.m.
DGAP-DD: transtec AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.02.2017 / 15:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Hans-Jürgen Last name(s): Bahde
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
transtec AG
b) LEI
5299000PT5OTP4OXS944
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007241424
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 690.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 1310.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 1500.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 1500.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 500.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 2800.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 1.00 EUR 11300.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-21; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: transtec AG Gerhard-Kindler-Straße 8 72770 Reutlingen Germany Internet: www.transtec.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33065 22.02.2017