Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2017 / 16:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.345 EUR 25942.68 EUR 13.345 EUR 5738.35 EUR 13.345 EUR 640.56 EUR 13.31 EUR 3287.57 EUR 13.31 EUR 3287.57 EUR 13.31 EUR 3287.57 EUR 13.3 EUR 1343.3 EUR 13.3 EUR 1609.3 EUR 13.3 EUR 2553.6 EUR 13.3 EUR 957.6 EUR 13.3 EUR 2753.1 EUR 13.29 EUR 5249.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.32645 EUR 56650.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-21; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

