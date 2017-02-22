DGAP-News: In the 2016 financial year MediClin increased Group sales by EUR 25.0 mill. or 4.5 % up to EUR 580.3 mill., the preliminary Group-EBIT amounts to EUR 24.0 mill. (english)

Offenburg, February 22, 2017 - In the 2016 financial year MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MediClin) has achieved Group sales in the amount of EUR 580.3 mill. (previous year: EUR 555.3 mill.). Sales increased compared to the previous year by EUR 25.0 mill. or 4.5 %. The post-acute segment contributed the largest share to sales growth of EUR 20.1 mill.

The preliminary Group-EBIT rose from EUR 23.6 mill. to EUR 24.0 mill. The result attributable to shareholders of MediClin AG amounts to EUR 16.5 mill., same as in the 2015 financial year; earnings per share are EUR 0.35 (previous year: EUR 0.35).

Development of the Segments

All segments and also the nursing care business area achieved a sales plus in the 2016 financial year.

Sales increased in the post-acute segment by EUR 20.1 mill. from EUR 330.9 mill. to EUR 351.0 mill. The clinics which offer exclusively rehabilitation services added to the sales plus as well as the clinics which offer additional medical services in acute neurology and acute psychosomatics in the scope of an integrated care concept. Sales in the acute segment improved by EUR 3.9 mill. from EUR 206.7 mill. to EUR 210.6 mill. and in the nursing care business area from EUR 14.1 mill. to EUR 14.7 mill. In the 2016 financial statements the method and the amount of the Group allocation charged to the facilities was changed, that influenced the development of the segment results. For reasons of comparability the previous year's figures were adapted accordingly. The post-acute segment result improved by EUR 4.6 mill. from EUR 13.9 mill. to EUR 18.5 mill., the segment EBIT- margin accounts for 5.3 %. The acute segment result reduced by EUR 2.9 mill. from EUR 8.7 mill. to EUR 5.8 mill. due to increased expenses. The segment EBIT-margin accounts for 2.8 %.

Sound financial structure and stable results of operation



The balance sheet and financial structures show that MediClin is in a sound position.

The equity ratio is 52.3 %, and the net financial debt amounts to EUR 7.1 mill. In addition to cash and cash equivalents of EUR 41.6 mill. (previous year: EUR 29.5 mill.), the Group has sufficient credit lines to support capacity expansions in MediClin's medical focus areas as well as to generate additional sales.

In the 2016 financial year EUR 28.1 mill. (previous year: EUR 27.0 mill.) were invested in non-current assets (gross amount), including subsidies in the amount of EUR 6.4 mill. (previous year: EUR 2.7 mill.). EUR 18,5 mill. (previous year: EUR 16.7 mill.) was spent on maintenance and repair.

The press conference and the analysts and investors conference will take place in Frankfurt on March 30, 2017. From that date onwards the annual report 2016 will be available under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

Preliminary Key Data - yoy Comparison of the Group and the Segments

in million EUR 2016 2015 Group Group sales 580.3 555.3 Group-EBIT 24.0 23.6 Result attributable to shareholders 16.5 16.5 EpS in EUR (un-/diluted) 0.35 0.35 Anzahl Mitarbeiter (in Vollzeitkräften im Durchschnitt) 6,649 6,524

Post-acute Segment sales 351.0 330.9 Segment result1 18.5 13.9 Acute Segment sales 210.6 206.7 Segment result1 5.8 8.7 Other activities and reconciliation Segment sales 18.7 17.7 thereof nursing care business area 14.7 14.1 Segment result1 -0.3 1.0

1 Segment-EBIT of the 2015 financial year adapted to the changed Group allocation accordingly.

(Due to arithmetical reasons, calculation differences may occur in the table above.)

About MediClin AG (MED; WKN: 659 510)

MediClin AG is a nation-wide clinic operator and large provider of services in the area of Psycho- and Neurosciences as well as Orthopaedic. With 34 clinics, 7 nursing care facilities and 8 medical care centres in 11 federal states MediClin has a total capacity of close to 8,100 beds. MediClins' facilities include acute care clinics, general hospitals, special treatment facilities, specialised hospitals and clinics for post-acute treatment as well as medical rehabilitation. MediClin has approximately 9,300 employees.

MediClin - a company of the Asklepios Group

