Feb 22, 1:04 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Arris International GB00BZ04Y379

Report: Arris Near Deal To Acquire Brocade's Networking Business

11:31a.m.

IRVINE (dpa-AFX) - Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is near to buy Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, the sources claim. However, there is chance that the deal may or may not materialize.

Advertisement

The acquisition of Brocade's networking equipment business will add a suite of products to Arris' portfolio that can serve areas with high demand for bandwidth, such as universities and airports.

Last year, Brocade agreed to be acquired by chipmaker Broadcom for $5.5 billion in cash, pending regulatory approval.

Broadcom plans to sell Brocade's networking business to avoid direct competition with its customer Cisco Systems Inc.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?