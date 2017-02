First Solar Under Pressure Despite Upbeat Q4 Results, Guidance

12:40p.m.

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of First Solar (FSLR) have come under pressure during trading on Wednesday, with the solar company slumping by 6.8 percent. First Solar is pulling back after reaching a three-month closing high on Tuesday.



Advertisement

The drop by First Solar comes even though the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and raised its revenue guidance for 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.