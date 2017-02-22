DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen AG: Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2020 for a consideration of EUR 467 million (english)

1:02p.m.

Deutsche Wohnen AG: Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2020 for a consideration of EUR 467 million

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action Deutsche Wohnen AG: Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2020 for a consideration of EUR 467 million

22.02.2017 / 18:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

» CORPORATE NEWS

Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2020 for a consideration of EUR 467 million

Frankfurt/Main and Berlin, 22 February 2017. Deutsche Wohnen AG ("Deutsche Wohnen") successfully repurchased today convertible bonds due 2020 of Deutsche Wohnen at an aggregate purchase price of c. EUR 467 million. The purchase price per bond in the nominal value of EUR 100,000 amounts to EUR 189,164.11, including accrued interests.

Almost 99 % of the initial aggregate nominal amount of EUR 250 million of the convertible bonds due 2020 were offered by the bondholders for sale in the tender offer process. Following the completion of the repurchase offer, convertible bonds due 2020 in the nominal amount of c. EUR 3 million will thus be outstanding.

BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Goldman Sachs International and UBS Limited acted as Joint Dealer Managers for the tender offer.



Advertisement

Deutsche Wohnen AG

Pfaffenwiese 300

65929 Frankfurt am Main

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A0HN5C6

Contact:

Sebastian Jacob

Tel.: +49 (0)30 897 86-5412

ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the largest publicly listed property companies in Germany and Europe with a business focus on managing and developing its residential property portfolio. As at 31 December 2015 the portfolio comprised a total of 148,218 units, of which 146,128 are residential units and 2,090 commercial properties. The company is listed in the Deutsche Börse's MDAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT and GPR 250.

Important Notice

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, an offer to purchase any securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This publication is not an extension of a tender offer in the United States for securities of Deutsche Wohnen AG. A tender offer for the sale of Convertible Bonds is not being made within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons located or resident in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This information contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current views and assumptions of the Deutsche Wohnen AG management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of Deutsche Wohnen AG or the success of the housing industry to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward- looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving these documents are advised not to unreasonably rely on these forward-looking statements. Deutsche Wohnen AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and to adjust them to any future results and developments.

Contact: Contact Investor Relations: Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5412 Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419 ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419 E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 WKN: A0HN5C Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

546901 22.02.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



