1:15p.m.

Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.02.2017 / 19:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office: Citigroup Inc Wilmington, Delaware United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15 Feb 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.80 % 1.26 % 5.07 % 123565586 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.70 % 1.23 % 4.93 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 4699243 0.00 % 3.80 % Total 4699243 3.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % WARRANTS 11.12.2017 78 0.00006 % WARRANTS 11.12.2017 60 0.00005 % WARRANTS 11.12.2017 100 0.00008 % WARRANTS 11.09.2017 25,250 0.02 % Total 25488 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % OTC Swap 07.03.2018 Cash 6465 0.005 % OTC Swap 26.03.2018 Cash 200000 0.16 % OTC Swap 03.05.2017 Cash 145000 0.12 % OTC Swap 31.10.2017 Cash 3356 0.003 % OTC Swap 15.05.2017 Cash 405000 0.33 % OTC Swap 28.08.2017 Cash 727998 0.59 % OTC Swap 01.11.2017 Cash 820 0.0007 % OTC Swap 07.11.2017 Cash 17238 0.01 % OTC Swap 01.12.2017 Cash 1586 0.001 % OTC Swap 11.10.2018 Cash 26783 0.02 % Total 1534246 1.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Citigroup Inc % % % Citigroup % % % Global Markets Holdings Inc Citigroup % % % Financial Products Inc. Citigroup % % % Global Markets Europe Limited. Citigroup % % % Global Markets Limited Citigroup % % % Global Markets Deutschland AG

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Germany Internet: www.wirecard.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

546633 22.02.2017

