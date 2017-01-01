Trump Promises To Clean Up "Out Of Control" Budget

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Claiming the country's finances are a mess, President Donald Trump pledged Wednesday to clean up the federal budget.

Trump told reporters at a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, and other officials that his budget would reflect the priorities of the American people.



"Unfortunately, the budget we're inheriting -- essentially inheriting -- is a mess. The finances of our country are a mess," Trump said. "But we're going to clean them up."

"We'll be directing all of our departments and agencies to protect every last American and every last tax dollar," he added. "No more wasted money."

Trump claimed his administration would make the government leaner and more accountable, arguing that the government must do a lot more with less.

The president described the budget as "absolutely out of control" and predicted his administration will "do things that are going to be tremendous over the years."

At his daily press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will release a budget proposal in mid-March.

(Photo: Michael Candelori)

