Garmin Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Remains Firmly Positive

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - GPS and fitness device maker Garmin (GRMN) has pulled back well off its best levels but continues to see significant strength in late-day trading on Wednesday. Shares of Garmin are currently up by 7.4 percent after reaching a six-month intraday high.

The initial jump by Garmin came after the company reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

