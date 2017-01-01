Sina Corporation Reports 94% Advance In Q4 Earnings

4:50p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $48.25 million, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $24.81 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $313.42 million. This was up from $256.19 million last year.

Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $48.25 Mln. vs. $24.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 80.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $313.42 Mln vs. $256.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.3%

