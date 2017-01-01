L Brands Inc. Bottom Line Retreats 7% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit totaled $590.00 million, or $2.03 per share. This was down from $636.02 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $4.49 billion. This was up from $4.40 billion last year.

L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $590.00 Mln. vs. $636.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $2.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.25

