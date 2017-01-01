L Brands Updates Feb. Comp Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced the company expects to report a mid-to-high-teens decrease in February comparable sales, below expectations for a mid-single digit decrease, reflecting a decline of about 20 percent at Victoria's Secret and a mid-single digit decline at Bath & Body Works. The company said the exit of swim and apparel at Victoria's Secret is negatively impacting total company comparable sales by about 6 percentage points.



L Brands currently expects 2017 full-year earnings per share to be between $3.05 and $3.35, including earnings per share between $0.20 and $0.25 in the first quarter. The company noted that its 2017 earnings per share forecast includes negative impacts related to the exit of the swim and apparel categories at Victoria's Secret, continued investment in China and investment in real estate at Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

