CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting said it might be appropriate to raise interest rates again "fairly soon" if the data is in line or stronger than expectations. In addition, weaker commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.

The Australian market is declining following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors are also taking profits as the corporate earnings season winds down.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 25.40 points or 0.44 percent to 5,779.70, off a low of 5,764.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 22.70 points or 0.39 percent to 5,827.40.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 5 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 2 percent after copper and iron ore prices fell overnight.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.2 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.

The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is up 0.6 percent and Westpac is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher despite lower crude oil prices. Oil Search is rising 0.7 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent, while Santos is declining more than 1 percent.

Southern Cross Media reported a nearly 12 percent increase in first-half profit on higher revenue. However, the media company's shares are down more than 3 percent.



Crown Resorts recorded a 75 percent increase in first-half net profit and said its long-time CEO Rowen Craigie will step down. The casinos operator will buy back about $500 million of its shares and will not proceed with a partial float of some of its Australian properties. Its shares are gaining almost 8 percent.

Ardent Leisure's shares are falling more than 22 percent as the company recorded a first-half loss after writing down the value of its Dreamworld business and cuts its interim dividend.

Nine Entertainment Co. slipped to a first-half loss on lower TV revenue and a big writedown. However, its shares are rising more than 7 percent.

Qantas Airways' shares are gaining more than 4 percent despite the airline saying that its first-half net profit declined 25 percent, reflecting staff lay-off and restructuring costs.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that private capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, coming in at A$27.579 billion. The headline figure missed expectations for a fall of 0.5 percent following the 4.0 percent decline in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7694, up from US$0.7691 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes and on a stronger yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 60.97 points or 0.31 percent to 19,318.90, off a low of 19,262.63 in early trades.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Toshiba is declining almost 8 percent, Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.

Nissan Motor Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn will step down as president and CEO, and will be replaced by co-CEO Hiroto Saikawa on April 1. The automaker's shares are declining almost 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is losing 0.4 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Yamato Holdings is rising more than 6 percent, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is gaining almost 4 percent and ANA Holdings is up almost 3 percent.

On the flip side, Chughai Pharmaceutical is losing more than 3 percent and Chiba Bank is down almost 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that corporate service prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading following an upward revision from 0.4 percent.

Japan also will see final December numbers for the leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore are also lower, while New Zealand, Indonesia, Taiwan and Malaysia are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in a lackluster session following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes said many meeting participants expressed the view that it might be appropriate to raise interest rates again fairly soon if incoming data on the labor market and inflation is in line with or stronger than current expectations.

While the Dow rose 32.60 points or 0.2 percent to 20,775.60, the Nasdaq edged down 5.32 points or 0.1 percent to 5,860.63 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.56 points or 0.1 percent to 2,362.82.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures fell from yearly highs Wednesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. Crude for April delivery fell $0.74 or 1.4 percent to $53.59 a barrel.

