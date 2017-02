McDonald's To Cut Prices On Drinks

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD), which reeling from an industrywide restaurant slump and slowing growth from its all-day breakfast push, is reducing the cost of its beverages and coffee items in US-based stores starting in April.



It plans to offer $1 sodas and $2 McCafe specialty drinks across the U.S.

