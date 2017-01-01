Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

12:03a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.

The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.0663 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0710.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 1.3763 and 0.7665 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3711 and 0.7702, respectively.

Against the Canadian dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 1.0088 and 86.77 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0135 and 87.27, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the kiwi,1.40 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie and 84.00 against the yen.

