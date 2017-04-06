Henkel FY16 Profit Rises; Proposes Higher Dividend

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) said that reported net income for fiscal year 2016 increased by 6.9 percent to 2.053 billion euros from 1.921 billion euros last year. Reported earnings per preferred share rose to 4.74 euros from 4.44 euros in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the year after non-controlling interests increased by 10.0 percent to 2.323 billion euros from 2.112 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per preferred share grew by 9.8 percent from 4.88 euros to 5.36 euros and reached a new record level.



The financial result improved from -42 million euros to -33 million euros. The financing costs relating to the acquisition of The Sun Products Corporation were more than offset by the positive effects from the repayment of the hybrid bond.

At 18.714 billion euros, sales in the fiscal year 2016 reached a new record level and grew by 3.5 percent compared to the previous year. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, sales grew by 7.1 percent. The positive effect from acquisitions and divestments amounted to 4.0 percent, mainly as a result of acquiring The Sun Products Corporation. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments, showed a solid increase of 3.1 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2017, Henkel expects to generate organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent in the fiscal year 2017. Henkel expects that each business unit will generate organic sales growth within this range. For adjusted return on sales (EBIT), Henkel expects an increase versus the prior year to more than 17.0 percent. Henkel expects an increase in adjusted earnings per preferred share of between 7 and 9 percent.

The Management Board, Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 6, 2017 an increase in the dividend per preferred share of 10.2 percent to 1.62 euros (previous year: 1.47 euros) and an increase in the dividend per ordinary share of 10.3 percent to 1.60 euros (previous year: 1.45 euros).

