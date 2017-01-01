European Shares Seen A Tad Higher

2:35a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday, showing little reaction to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes, which kept the prospect of a March rate hike in play. Fed officials said they may need to raise interest rates "fairly soon" should jobs and inflation data be in line with expectations.

The euro was effectively flat against the dollar after having briefly fallen below $1.05 for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday on concerns that the anti-euro, anti-immigrant candidate Marine Le Pen may win the presidency in the upcoming general election.

Emmanuel Macron's campaign for the French presidency received a key boost on Wednesday after centrist Francois Bayrou opted not to run for president himself and instead accepted to forge an "alliance' with Macron.

The sterling also traded flat after falling on Wednesday in reaction to weak U.K. business investment data. Oil futures rebounded in Asian trading after snapping a three-session winning streak overnight on worries over swelling U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles.



Asian stocks eased from a 19-month high after the minutes of the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 discussion showed the depth of uncertainty at the Fed over the lack of clarity on the new Trump administration's economic program.

South Korea's central bank today kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month amid mixed signals at home and abroad. On the other hand, Brazil's central bank lowered its key interest rate again by 75 basis points as inflation continues to ease notably amid prolonged recession.

In economic releases, revised quarterly national accounts and consumer sentiment data from Germany are slated for release later in the day.

In corporate news, French insurer AXA reported fiscal 2016 net income of 5.829 billion euros, up 4 percent from 5.617 billion euros last year, amid a recovery in its life and savings business.

PSA Peugeot Citroën has pledged to protect all the existing jobs at Opel and Vauxhall were the carmaker to go through with its acquisition of General Motors' European operations.

German consumer goods maker Henkel posted new record levels for fiscal year sales and earnings despite a challenging market environment.

Swiss drug giant Novartis said the U.S. FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application for filing, and granted priority review for the expanded use of Zykadia, as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as oil prices pulled back on concerns about high U.S. stockpiles and the Fed minutes indicated that another rate hike is on the cards. The Dow rose 0.2 percent to notch its ninth consecutive record close, but the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slid about 0.1 percent each.

European markets ended Wednesday's session on a flat note as lingering worries over France's presidential election offset upbeat German business sentiment data and a slew of positive corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed marginally lower following three consecutive sessions of gains. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent.

