Glencore Turns To Profit In FY16

2:52a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported net income attributable to equity holders of $1.38 billion or $0.10 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016, compared to loss of $4.96 billion or $0.37 per share in the prior year.

Loss before income taxes was $549 million, narrower than loss of $8.38 billion in the prior year.



Advertisement

Income attributable to equity holders, pre-significant items, surged 48 percent to $1.99 billion from $1.34 billion last year. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, rose to $0.14 from $0.10 a year ago.

The Group reported 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $10.27 billion, up 18 percent from last year.

Revenue for the year increased to $152.95 billion from restated $147.35 billion in the prior year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



