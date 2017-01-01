German Consumer Confidence For March Weakens Slightly

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in March after a robust start to the year as both economic and income expectations deteriorated, survey data from the GfK showed Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer climate index dropped to 10 from 10.2 in February. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.1.

"The change of administration in the United States and the considerable recent increase in inflation have put a damper on the generally positive consumer mood in February," the Nuremberg-based market research group said.



"Despite this moderate setback, consumers remain willing to make purchases although their optimism is slightly dampened," it added.

The economic expectations index of the survey shed 11.9 points to reach a score of 9.7. That was the first fall in five months.

The latest decline meant the profits from the previous four months are nearly wiped out completely, the GfK said. However, the economic climate is still good in a year-on-year comparison, lying six points above the previous year's level, it added.

The income expectations index dropped by 10.2 points to 48.1 with the decline mainly attributable to rising inflation.

The propensity to buy indicator fell six points to 51.6, mainly due to a less favorable economic outlook.

On February 9, the GfK forecast private consumption growth of 1.5 percent for this year. While private consumption will again significantly contribute to the economic growth in Germany, there are a series of risks that could pose a serious hazard to the consumer climate this year, the group said.

"These uncertainties include the future economic course of the United States under the leadership of their new president, increasing inflation, the upcoming Brexit negotiations, and the uncertain outcome of the elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany as well as possibly in Italy," the GfK said.

