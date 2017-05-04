MTU Aero Engines Q4 Profit Rises; Sees Higher Results In FY17

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income increased to 70.2 million euros from last year's 65.8 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.37 euros, higher than 1.29 euros last year.

Adjusted net income was 72 million euros, compared to 75.5 million euros a year ago.



Revenues in the quarter increased to 1.33 billion euros from 1.18 billion euros last year.

In fiscal 2016, earnings after tax grew 13% to 345.4 million euros, and revenues increased 7% to 4.73 billion euros.

MTU's order backlog increased by 13% in 2016 to 14.17 billion euros.

Further, the company said it will announce the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting, which takes place on May 4, 2017, after the Supervisory Board has passed the corresponding resolution at its meeting on March 14. MTU distributed a dividend of ¤1.70 per share for 2015.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects revenue of approximately 5.1 billion euros to 5.2 billion euros. The company also projects an improved operating profit and a stable operating margin. Earnings after tax are expected to increase at a higher rate than operating profit, as a result of lower interest expenses.

Reiner Winkler, CEO, said, "MTU expects to repeat its record-breaking performance in the current financial year. In 2017, we expect to complete the largest investment phase in MTU's history with sustained profitable growth."

