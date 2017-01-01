Rathbone Brothers FY Pre-Tax Profit Down - Qucik Facts

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers plc. (RAT.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the full year slid 14.5 percent to 50.1 million pounds, reflecting acquisition-related costs, head office relocation costs and charges in relation to client relationships and goodwill. Basic earnings per share decreased 19 percent to 78.9 pence from 97.4 pence.

Underlying profit before tax, however, increased 6.4 percent to 74.9 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share rose 4.4 percent to 122.1 pence from 117.0 pence last year.



Net interest income grew 7.4 percent to 11.6 million pounds, as deposit balances increased over the course of the year.

Total funds under management in the Investment Management business at 31 December 2016 were 30.2 billion pounds, up 15.7 percent from 26.1 billion pounds in last year.

In addition, the company said the board is recommending a final dividend of 36 pence per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to 57 pence per share, an increase of 3.6 percent.

