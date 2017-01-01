RSA Insurance FY Pre-tax Profit Down

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group plc (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 101 million pounds from 106 million pounds last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company dropped to 27 million pounds or 1.8 pence per share from last year's 235 million pounds or 22.2 pence per share, hurt by non-capital charges for Legacy disposal.



Underlying earnings per share were 39.5 pence up 42% from last year.

Total income was 6.857 billion pounds up from 6.683 billion pounds last year.

The company said its board proposed a final dividend of 11 pence per ordinary share, up 57% year-on-year. Together with the interim dividend of 5.0 pence, this brings the total dividend for the year to 16 pence (up 52%), representing 41% payout of underlying EPS.

RSA Insurance Group also announced that Johanna Waterous will retire as a Director with effect from the Company's AGM on 5 May 2017 after 9 years on the Board.

Isabel Hudson will succeed Johanna Waterous as Senior Independent Director from 5 May 2017.

