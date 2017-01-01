KAZ Minerals FY Pre-Tax Profit Surges

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the full year surged to $220 million from last year's $12 million. Adjusted profit before tax was $293 million, higher than last year's $72 million.

The Group's net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was $177 million in 2016, compared to a loss of $12 million last year. Earnings per share totaled 40 cents, versus loss per share of 3 cents a year ago.



Operating profit for the year was $218 million, compared to $90 million last year, reflecting improved profitability across all the segments.

EBITDA, excluding special items, rose to $351 million from $202 million.

Gross revenues grew 43 percent to $969 million, driven by the volume growth from Bozshakol and Aktogay. Revenues, excluding sales from Bozshakol and the Aktogay oxide project, rose 15 percent to $766 million.

