+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Intermediate Capital Group Plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | x |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting | | |rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect | | |to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): Type 1 Disclosure as per the Transparency | x | | Directive II Regulation | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | Schroders plc | |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) |Schroder Investment Management Limited | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 21.02.17 | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 22.02.17 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------++-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------++-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------++-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------++-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------++--------------------------------------+--------------------------------+------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+----------------------+------------------------------------------ --+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting

|using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +----------+------+----------+------+------

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

| Ordinary | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

|GB0004564430|22,990,255|22,990,255 |14,952,046| N/A |14,261,188| N/A | 4.915%

| | | | | | | |

| | +----------+-----------+----------+-----------------+------------- --+--+| +------------+----------+-----------+----------+------+----------+------+------ --+| +------------+----------+-----------+----------+------+----------+------+------ --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+----------- --+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be|rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted. |

| | | | |

| +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+----------- --+| +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+----------- --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------ --+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix,

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta

| | | | |

| | | | | | |

| +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+---- --++-------+------+| +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+---- --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- --+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- --+ | 14,261,188 | 4.915% | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Schroder Investment Management Limited 14,261,188 4.915% | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | |

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------++----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------++----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| |This notification is being made based on the| |13. Additional information: |legal entity position falling below 5%. | | |Schroders Plc's position remains within| | |disclosure thresholds as per the previous| | |disclosure dated 3(rd) July 2013. | | |The shares referred to in section 9 are held in| | |portfolios managed by the firm on a| | |discretionary basis for clients under investment| | |management agreements. This disclosure has been| | |calculated based on issue share capital amount| | |290,159,500 |

|14. Contact name: | Shaheen Hussain |

|15. Contact telephone number:| +44 207 658 6000 |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

