SAP To Raise Dividend By 9% For 2016

5:17a.m.

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) Thursday said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board have recommended a dividend of 1.25 euros per share for the fiscal year 2016 at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. This represents a year-over-year increase of 9 percent compared to last year's dividend of 1.15 euros.



Advertisement

Upon shareholders' approval, the total amount of dividends to be distributed will be approximately 1.5 billion euros, representing a pay-out ratio of 41 percent.

SAP added it aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 percent of profit after tax in the future.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



