LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. exporters are upbeat regarding turnover growth and profitability in coming months despite the uncertainty posed by 'Brexit', results of a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce and the logistics services provider DHL showed Thursday.

The BCC/DHL Trade Confidence Index, a measure of the volume of trade documentation issued nationally, rose 4.81 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016. The indicator fell 1.42 percent from the previous three months.

Both manufacturers and services firms reported improved export orders.



Regarding expectations of turnover over the next 12 months, the balance of manufacturers confident of an increase rose nine points to +43 and for services this rose seven points to +35.

Confidence that profitability would improve rose to +21 for services companies from the four-year low of +15 seen in the previous three months. The balance of manufacturers remained constant at +22.

The balance of manufacturers reporting improved export sales fell slightly from the previous quarter, while the balance of services firms reporting improved export sales remained constant.

"Many exporters remain confident, in spite of uncertainty over our relationship with the EU," BCC Director General Adam Marshall said.

"Our economic forecast suggests that inflation is going to rise above the 2 percent target this year, which will create pressure on many firms," Marshall noted.

"In addition, the fluctuating currency markets are affecting our exporters and importers - so there are warning signs on the horizon."

The UK government plans to trigger Article 50 that governs the discussions over the exit from the European Union by the end of March.

