FTSE 100 Recoups Early Losses

5:45a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were fluctuating on Thursday after official data showed the U.K. lost its title as the fastest growing major advanced economy in 2016 to Germany.

German GDP rose by 1.9 percent for the whole of 2016, overtaking the U.K. economy, which grew by 1.8 percent over the same period.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 4 points or 0.06 percent at 7,297 in late opening deals after hitting as low as 7,282 earlier in the session.



Barclays' shares rallied 3 percent after the British lender swung to a full-year net profit and said it is nearing the end of a major restructuring program.

Insurer RSA climbed 4.5 percent after its 2016 operating profit beat forecasts.

BAE Systems added 2.5 percent. The defense contractor reported solid growth in its 2016 sales and underlying earnings and said it anticipates further progress in 2017.

Glencore shares rose over 2 percent. The Anglo-Swiss miner reported an 18 percent increase in 2016 profits, buoyed by higher commodity prices.

Cigarette maker British American Tobacco was marginally lower in choppy trade despite delivering growth in pretax profit and revenue for 2016.

Vodafone slid half a percent after the New Zealand Commerce Commission declined to grant clearance for the proposed merger of Sky Network Television and Vodafone New Zealand.

