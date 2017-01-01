Vale Turns To Profit In Q4, Revenues Climb

6:17a.m.

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian metals and mining company Vale S.A. (VALE) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $525 million, compared to a loss of $8.57 billion a year ago.



Advertisement

Underlying earnings were $2.72 billion, compared to loss of $1.03 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were $0.53, compared to loss of $0.20 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.77 billion, compared to $1.39 billion in the prior year.

Net operating revenues climbed to $9.69 billion from $5.90 billion a year ago.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



