European Shares Lack Direction Amid Earnings Deluge

6:17a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fluctuated between gains and losses on Thursday as investors digested a barrage of earnings releases and official data showed the U.K. lost its title as the fastest growing major advanced economy in 2016 to Germany.

German GDP rose by 1.9 percent for the whole of 2016, overtaking the U.K. economy, which grew by 1.8 percent over the same period.

Separately, figures released by the statistical office Insee revealed that French manufacturing confidence improved unexpectedly to the highest level in more than five years in February, The manufacturing sentiment index rose slightly to 107 from 106 in January.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 373.56 in late opening deals after closing little changed in the previous session.

France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent, while the German DAX was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

Spanish telecom group Telefonica rose over 2 percent after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by lower restructuring costs.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor, the supplier which relies on Apple for around three quarters of its annual revenue, advanced 5.5 percent after the company said it expects good sales growth in 2017.

Bouygues shares soared nearly 6 percent. The French conglomerate reported a rise in fiscal year 2016 net profit to 732 million euros from 403 million euros in the previous year.

Barclays' shares rallied 3 percent. The British lender swung to a full-year net profit and said it is nearing the end of a major restructuring program.

Insurer RSA climbed 4.5 percent after its 2016 operating profit beat forecasts.

French Resource management firm Veolia Environnement lost almost 7 percent on reporting a drop in its fiscal 2016 net income.

Technicolor shares slumped 9 percent after it swung to a FY net loss of 26 million euros versus profit of 78 million euros last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

