6:32a.m.

Bad Neustadt, 23 February 2017

The supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has decided to reduce the size of the management board from five to three members by revoking the appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to the management board. The management board of the company therefore consists of Mr. Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing. The responsibilities within the management board have been adjusted accordingly. In particular, Mr Holzinger has also assumed the responsibilities of the CFO.

