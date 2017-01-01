Rhoen-Klinikum Reduces Size Of Management Board

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said that its supervisory board has decided to reduce the size of the management board from five to three members by revoking the appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to the management board.



The management board of the company therefore consists of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing. The responsibilities within the management board have been adjusted accordingly. In particular, Holzinger has also assumed the responsibilities of the CFO.

