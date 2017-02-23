DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Reduces Size of Management Board (english)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Reduces Size of Management Board

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Reduces Size of Management Board

- Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann to leave management board

- Adjusted departmental responsibilities



Bad Neustadt / Saale, 23rd February 2017

The supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has decided to reduce the size of the management board from five to three members by revoking the appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to the management board. The management board of the company therefore consists of Mr. Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing. The responsibilities within the management board have been adjusted accordingly.

Stephan Holzinger is now responsible for corporate strategy, the group divisions of corporate communication, IT/artificial intelligence, investor relations and finance, taxes & controlling and the departments of internal revision, compliance and group headquarters. He is also responsible for the university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg.

As deputy chairman Dr. Dr. Siebert is responsible for the group divisions of materials management, service & logistics, building & technology, personnel & salaries as well as the specialist area of law and also for group data protection. He is also responsible for the hospitals in Bad Berka and Frankfurt/Oder.

As well as being responsible for the Medical Board Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing will also be responsible for the group divisions of patient safety, quality management & hygiene, medical process management and the specialist area of network medicine & innovations. Furthermore he will be responsible for Rhön Innovations GmbH and the Bad Neustadt site and therefore our first campus project to be realised.

"The company thanks Martin Menger for his service of sixteen years, including his work on the management board since 2011. He stands for a large number of our hospital acquisitions and their successful integration into our corporate group and he also played a very significant role in steadying the hospitals in Giessen and Marburg in a demanding environment. Mr. Neumann worked successfully on the Fresenius/Helios transaction and handled RHÖN-Innovations GmbH and also contributed to the future corporate strategy," CEO Stephan Holzinger stated.

RHÖNKLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. At five medical sites with a total of 5,300 beds we offer cutting-edge medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Our top five key areas of treatment are cardiological and coronary disease, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases as well as orthopedic and accident surgery. A total of around 16,000 employees work for RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. Our facilities are located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt/Saale, Frankfurt (Oder) and Giessen and Marburg.

Further information is available at: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com.

Your Contact Persons:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Achim Struchholz Group Division Head of Corporate Communication Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale Telephone: + 49 - 9771 65-1327 Facsimile: + 49 - 9771 65-1820 E-mail: kommunikation@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Dr. Kai G. Klinger Investor Relations & Corporate Finance Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale Telephone: + 49 - 9771 65-1318 Facsimile: + 49 - 9771 99-1736 E-mail: kai.klinger@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

