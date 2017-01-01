H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q4 Income Rises 4%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $12.43 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $11.97 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $244.35 million. This was down from $273.21 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $12.43 Mln. vs. $11.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $244.35 Mln vs. $273.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.6%

