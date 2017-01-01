Wall Street Sees Greener Territory

7:29a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The national activity index and the weekly jobless claims are the focus of the day. Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open Thursday's session modestly higher. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 6:45 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 16 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are increasing 3.00 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The major averages eventually ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Dow rose 32.60 points or 0.2 percent to 20,775.60, the Nasdaq edged down 5.32 points or 0.1 percent to 5,860.63 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.56 points or 0.1 percent to 2,362.82.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's weekly unemployment claims will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 244K, slightly up from 239K last week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the index was recorded growth of 0.14.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart will speak on the past 10 years at the Atlanta Federal Reserve in Atlanta, GA at 8.35 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated discussion at the Tarrant County Bankers Association in Fort Worth, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency' house price index for December will be published at 9.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, while it recorded 0.5 percent last month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the previous month the natural gas stocks in understood storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country were down 114 bcf.

7-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week the balance sheet was at $4.455 trillion.

Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the M2 Weekly change was $7.7 billion.

In the corporate segment, Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) said the U.S. FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for filing, and granted Priority Review for the expanded use of Zykadia, as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, whose tumors are anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test.

The FDA also granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Zykadia for the first-line treatment of patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC with metastases to the brain.

Spanish telecom group Telefonica SA (TEF) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated net income was 145 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 2.24 billion euros. Earnings per share were 0.01 euro, compared to loss of 0.45 euro a year ago. The latest results included several non-recurrent factors, mainly an impact of 1.29 billion euros related to restructuring costs.

Revenues edged down one percent to 13.72 billion euros from 13.86 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew by 2.7 percent organic, posting an acceleration of 3.0 percentage points, driven by the solid performance of service revenues.

Asian stocks closed broadly in the red on Thursday as European political risks remained in focus. The traders reacted to a probable rate hike in Fed's next meeting in March. Chinese stocks fell, with realty and construction-related stocks leading declines.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 9.84 points or 0.30 percent to 3,251.38 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 87.10 points or 0.36 percent to close at 24,114.

Japanese shares ended marginally lower, pressured by a firmer yen and a broad-based selloff in the financial sector. The Nikkei average closed down 8.41 points or 0.04 percent at 19,371.46 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.05 percent to finish at 1,556.25.

Australian shares fell as lower commodity prices sent mining stocks sharply lower and private capital expenditure figures disappointed investors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 20.40 points or 0.35 percent to 5,784.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 17.60 points or 0.30 percent lower at 5,832.50.

European shares are trading in a mixed territory. The CAC 40 of France is climbing 5.62 points or 0.11 percent , while DAX of Germany is down 11.16 points or 0.09 percent.

FTSE 100 is declining 4.46 points or 0.06 percent, Swiss Market Index is slipping 19.62 points or 0.23 percent.

Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.05 percent.

