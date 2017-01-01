Sun Communities Inc. Q4 Income Rises 41%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $69.19 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $48.94 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $218.63 million. This was up from $168.24 million last year.

Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $69.19 Mln. vs. $48.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Revenue (Q4): $218.63 Mln vs. $168.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.0%

