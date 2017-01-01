Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q4 Income Rises 50%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $58.97 million, or $2.24 per share. This was up from $39.44 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $529.73 million. This was up from $472.08 million last year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $58.97 Mln. vs. $39.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 49.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.24 vs. $1.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q4): $529.73 Mln vs. $472.08 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%

