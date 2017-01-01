U.S Dollar Falls Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims report for the week ended February 17 and Chicago Fed activity index for January are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect the jobless claims to increase to 241,000 from 239,000 last week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback fell against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0571 against the euro, 1.2492 against the pound, 1.0086 against the franc and 112.81 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

