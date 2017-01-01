7 Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Discovered

9:00a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Astronomers have discovered the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star. Three of these planets are firmly located in the habitable zone, the area around the parent star where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water.



The discovery, using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, sets a new record for greatest number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside the solar system. All of these seven planets could have liquid water - key to life - under the right atmospheric conditions, but the chances are highest with the three in the habitable zone.

"This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

At about 40 light-years (235 trillion miles) away, the system of planets is relatively close to from Earth, in the constellation Aquarius. Because they are located outside of the solar system, these planets are scientifically known as exoplanets.

