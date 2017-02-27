STADA Arzneimittel Gets Legally Binding Offer From Advent International

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) said that it has received a legally binding offer from Advent International Corporation regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company at a takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share in cash plus dividend 2016 (dividend payment 2015 amounted to Euro 0.70 per share).



The offer is limited until Monday, February 27, 2017, and subject to the approval of the Company's Executive Board.

The company noted that the executive Board will review the offer in the best interest of the Company and will continue the open-minded talks with all interested parties to evaluate further value- enhancing potential, the value of strategic concepts, and to secure the interests of all stakeholders.

