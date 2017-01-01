LendingTree Reports Better Than Expected Q4 Results

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) released its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting adjusted earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

The company reported adjusted net income of $0.87 per share. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



LendingTree reported net income from continuing operations of $8.0 million of $0.63 per share. A year ago, the company reported net income from continuing operations of $32.1 million or $2.47 per share, including a $24.0 million income tax benefit.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $100.8 million from $78.3 million last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $97.4 million.

"Simply stated, the company's fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations and capped off another terrific year at LendingTree," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO.

Looking ahead, LendingTree forecast first quarter revenue of $122 to $126 million and full-year revenue of $500 to $520 million.

