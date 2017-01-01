Republicans Would Trust Trump Over GOP Leaders If They Disagree: Poll

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As President Trump prepares for his address next week to a joint session of Congress, Republicans say they are more inclined to trust the president, rather than GOP congressional leaders, if the two sides disagree.

This was the finding of a latest survey by Pew Research Center on how members of both parties are coming to grips with Washington's changed political dynamics.



About half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (52 percent) say that if Trump and Republican congressional leaders disagree on an issue, they would be more likely to trust Trump. Only about a third (34 percent) say they would trust GOP leaders if they have a disagreement with the president.

For their part, Democrats say their bigger concern is that congressional Democrats will not do enough to oppose Trump and his policies.

Job approval for Republican congressional leaders has increased sharply, but none of the four top congressional leaders - Republicans Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi - is viewed particularly favorably. In the poll

Meanwhile, Republican leader John McCain has high favorability ratings among members of both political parties.

In contrast to congressional leaders, nearly all Americans have an opinion of Donald Trump. 41 percent of the public has a favorable opinion of Trump, while 57 percent view him unfavorably.

