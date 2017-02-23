DGAP-News: Mobimo Holding AG appoints Jones Lang LaSalle AG as new appraiser for its entire portfolio (english)

Mobimo Holding AG appoints Jones Lang LaSalle AG as new appraiser for its entire portfolio

Mobimo Holding AG appoints Jones Lang LaSalle AG as new appraiser for its entire portfolio

23-Feb-2017

Press release



Mobimo Holding AG appoints Jones Lang LaSalle AG as new appraiser for its entire portfolio

Lucerne, 23 February 2017 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG has appointed Jones Lang LaSalle AG (JLL) as appraiser for its entire real estate portfolio. JLL will perform a valuation of the entire portfolio for the first time as part of the 2017 half-year results. JLL already acts as independent appraisal experts for the 27 properties in the Geneva portfolio that Mobimo acquired as at the end of 2015.

After a transitional phase of an entire year with two appraisers, Mobimo has decided to have its property appraisals performed by a single partner again. Mobimo considers this change to be now appropriate on the grounds of good governance after more than ten years of excellent collaboration with Wüest Partner AG.

If you have any questions, please contact: Mobimo Holding AG Dr. Christoph Caviezel, CEO Manuel Itten, CFO +41 44 397 11 86 ir@mobimo.ch www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo: Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of over CHF 2.7 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for the company's own portfolio totals CHF 0.8 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.

End of ad hoc announcement

