HP Moves Notably Higher On Upbeat Q1 Results

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 8.4 percent. With the gain, shares of HP have reached a two-year intraday high.



The advance by HP comes after the printer and PC maker reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

