L Brands Continues To Post Steep Loss In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of L Brands (LB) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. L Brands is currently down by 15.6 percent after hitting nearly four-year intraday low.



The sell-off by L Brands comes after the Victoria's Secret parent reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but on revenues that missed estimates. The company also provided disappointing guidance.

