Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q4 Income Declines 7%

4:25p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company said its earnings fell to $41.5 million, or $0.57 per share. This was down from $44.7 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $198.94 million. This was up from $193.42 million last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $41.5 Mln. vs. $44.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.1% -Revenue (Q4): $198.94 Mln vs. $193.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%

