W. P. Carey Inc. Reports 3% Retreat In Q4 Earnings

4:36p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line declined to $131.52 million, or $1.22 per share. This was lower than $135.55 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $171.47 million. This was down from $197.60 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $131.52 Mln. vs. $135.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Revenue (Q4): $171.47 Mln vs. $197.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.2%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

