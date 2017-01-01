Redwood Trust, Inc. Q4 Earnings Fall 18%
4:44p.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $27 million, or $0.33 per share. This was down from $33 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $27 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.4%
