Feb 23, 5:49 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Redwood Trust US7580754023

Redwood Trust, Inc. Q4 Earnings Fall 18%

4:44p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

Advertisement

The company said its earnings came in at $27 million, or $0.33 per share. This was down from $33 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $27 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?