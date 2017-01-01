Howard Hughes Corp. Bottom Line Rises 38% In Q4

5:01p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $72.11 million, or $1.69 per share. This was up from $52.43 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $278.55 million. This was up from $229.39 million last year.

Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $72.11 Mln. vs. $52.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.4% -Revenue (Q4): $278.55 Mln vs. $229.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



