Feb 23, 5:49 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
News Corp A US65249B1098

News Corp. Names Susan Panuccio CFO

5:35p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) announced the resignation of Bedi Singh as CFO, effective March 1. Singh has agreed to serve as a senior advisor to News Corp on its digital property interests in India. He will also join the advisory board of Move, Inc., which operates realtor.com. Ms. Susan Panuccio, currently Chief Financial Officer of News Corp Australia, will become the new CFO of the company.

Advertisement

Susan Panuccio has been CFO for News Corp Australia since September, 2013. She previously served at News International in several positions, including CFO.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?