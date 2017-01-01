Philly Problems Cause American Airlines Outage

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines flights returned to normal at Philadelphia International Airport after Internet outage caused several of flights to be put on hold Wednesday morning affecting hundreds of travelers.

Computer problems caused long delays for American Airlines at Philadelphia International Airport, leaving several passengers stranded for two hours. However, no other carriers were affected.



The airport said the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for American Airlines flights departing to Philadelphia.

American Airlines told CBS News, "There was a planned overnight internet shutdown and the system did not come back online at 4 a.m. as planned. Working to fix ASAP. Manually checking in passengers. Ground stop in place."

The internet outage prevented the airline and passengers from printing boarding passes.

